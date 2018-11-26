Mohammad Yaqoob



Last week, Pakistan hockey team left Lahore for India via Wagah Border to participate in the premier event -- World Cup -- being held in Bhubaneswar from Nov 28 to Dec 16.





The team was in high spirit ahead of the big event after the cash-striped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) cleared their dues of amounting to Rs15 million just a day before the departure. Players remained upset for weeks after not getting the dues of their last tours of Oman and and the World Cup. After the federal government turned a deaf ear to the PHF’s demand for a Rs80 million grant before the World Cup, the PPP government in Sindh came to help the team and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah released Rs100 million.



The performance of the team has been in decline since winning the World Cup last time in 1994 in Sydney. The national team got boost ahead of this year mega event after being declared a joint winner of the Asian Champions Trophy with India in Oman last month. Pakistan have won the World Cup for four times in the past. Now, it has been without any big world title to its name for the last 24 years.



This time, special functions were arranged in the honour of the team. Leading singers Ustad Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, Ali Zafar and Waris Baig visited the training camp to improve the morale of the team enormously.



Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior said the induction of Tauqir Dar and Hasan Sardar in the team management turned the team into a family and that was a pleasant change and much-needed change before the World Cup.



“In my 10 years career, I haven’t seen such a family like team management, as every player is feeling his responsibility,” he said.



Pakistan will play its first match against Germany, and then against Malaysia and the last group match against Holland. The national team was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian Punjab authorities, when it entered India through the Wagah Border.



Dawn