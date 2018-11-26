Anwar Zuberi







PAKISTAN has an enviable record in men’s hockey World Cup, winning the crown four times since its inception at Barcelona in 1971, a feat no other hockey playing nation has achieved so far.





The journey of success started from the very first edition in the Spanish city where Pakistan reached the top of the ladder to complete a Grand Slam having already won the 1968 Mexico Olympics and the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games.



Pakistan won their second World Cup at Buenos Aires in 1978 and went on to retain the title at Mumbai in 1982 before a hostile crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.



The Mumbai triumph enabled Pakistan to repeat the Grand Slam feat returning with flying colours at the 1982 Delhi Asian Games and culminating by attaining glory at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.



The Green Shirts did Pakistan proud again by regaining the World Cup at Sydney in 1994. It’s unfortunate that not only the title has eluded the country since then but it had to skip the last World Cup held at The Hague in 2014



The last quarter-of-a-century has witnessed a lot of ups and downs, an all-time low slump in the world rankings — 13th — due to poor planning, alleged embezzlement of funds by successive Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials besides other factors including closure of departmental teams.



Pakistan hockey has been in the news since long not for any good work but due to woes. The national game hasn’t witnessed such a gloom in country’s 71-year-old history.



Pakistan’s hockey fraternity has been long demanding that incumbent PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khohar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed should be made accountable and shown the door.



One has failed to understand as to why the corridor of power in Islamabad has been giving a deaf ear or waiting for yet another debacle in India.



The Sindh government and a private sponsor have come forward to bailout the PHF by doling out handsome funds at the eleventh hour to clear the players’ dues before their departure to India.



The Pakistan hockey crisis has been in the news either for horrifying defeats at the hands of minnows or frequent changes of players, officials and selectors besides putting the onus on the government for not releasing funds.



Under painful scenario has Green Shirts have reached the Indian city of Bhubaneswar where the World Cup takes place from Nov 28 to Dec 16 at Kalinga Stadium.



Thanks to the FIH for raising the number of teams from 12 to 16 that made possible for Pakistan to compete.



Statistics show Holland and Germany have won the World Cup three times apiece followed by Germany twice and India once.



The teams have been drawn into four pools and winner of each pool guarantees a place in quarter-finals.



A word of praise is due for the late retired Air Marshal Nur Khan who conceived the idea and Pakistan donated the trophy. The inaugural edition was supposed to take place in Pakistan but due to political turmoil it was relocated.



All said and done but will Khokhar, Shahbaz and selectors take the responsibility if the Green Shirts fail to rise to the occasion or will they put the blame on the government?



Pools:



A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France.

B: Australia, England, Ireland, China.

C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa.

D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan.



Schedule:



Nov 28: Belgium vs Canada, India vs South Africa

Nov 29: Argentina vs Spain, New Zealand vs France

Nov 30: Australia vs Ireland, England vs China

Dec 1: Netherlands vs Malaysia, Germany vs Pakistan

Dec 2: Canada vs South Africa, India vs Belgium

Dec 3: Spain vs France, New Zealand vs Argentina

Dec 4: England vs Australia, Ireland vs China

Dec 5: Germany v Netherlands, Malaysia vs Pakistan

Dec 6: Spain vs New Zealand, Argentina vs France

Dec 7: Australia vs China, Ireland vs England

Dec 8: Belgium vs South Africa, Canada vs India

Dec 9: Malaysia vs Germany, Netherlands vs Pakistan



Dec 10: 2nd pool A vs 3rd pool B, 2nd pool B vs 3rd pool A

Dec 11: 2nd pool C vs 3rd pool D, 2nd pool D vs 3rd pool C



Dec 12: Quarter-finals: First pool A vs winner match 26, first pool B vs winner match 25

Dec 13: Quarter-finals: First pool C vs winner match 28, first pool D vs winner match 27



Dec 14: Rest Day



Dec 15: Semi-finals: Winner match 29 vs winner match 32, winner match 30 vs winner match 31



Dec 16: Playoff for 3rd-4th position, final.



Roll of honour:



(Tabulated under year, venue, 1st to 3rd placed teams):



1971 Barcelona Pakistan Spain India

1973 Amstelveen Holland India Germany

1975 Kuala Lumpur India Pakistan Germany

1978 Buenos Aires Pakistan Holland Australia

1982 Mumbai Pakistan Germany Australia

1986 London Australia England Germany

1990 Lahore Holland Pakistan Australia

1994 Sydney Pakistan Holland Australia

1998 Utrecht Holland Spain Germany

2002 Kuala Lumpur Germany Australia Holland

2006 Monchengladbach Germany Australia Spain

2010 New Delhi Australia Germany Holland

2014 The Hague Australia Holland Argentina



