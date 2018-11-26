By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian hockey players departs for Bhubaneswar, India. Bernama Photo



KUALA LUMPUR: Four-time champions Pakistan certainly have great pedigree, but have been plagued by problems leading up to the World Cup, which starts on Wednesday, in Bhubaneswar, India.





However, they managed to sort out everything just in time, and arrived in India via the Wagah Border between Lahore and Amritsar on Saturday.



Pakistan are in Group D with Malaysia, Netherlands and Germany.



National coach Roelant Oltmans will surely be banking on beating his former team Pakistan to advance to the next round in the World Cup.



After the Indonesia Asian Games in August, where Pakistan finished fourth, Oltmans sent in his resignation and wrote to Pakistan HF: "I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team, but I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the team.



"I don’t think PHF will be able to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.”



And Pakistan's loss was Malaysia's gain as the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal immediately grabbed the champion coach who has won gold in the women's and men's World Cups as well as Olympics for the Netherlands.



Tauqir Dar was appointed as coach and when Dawn.com asked him if his team are ready to beat at least one opponent in Group D to advance, he said: "“No, not just one match. Rather our target is to win all three matches to top the pool,” the coach vowed.



“These players have beaten Olympic champions Argentina (4-1) at the last Champions Trophy (2014 at Bhubaneswar) and played a draw against Belgium. So, don’t take Pakistan easy.”



At the 2014 Champions Trophy, Pakistan defeated India in the semi-finals and went down fighting against Germany in the final.



And coach Tauqir observed: "The pitch in Bhubaneswar is slow and it does not suit European teams. Therefore, it will be a plus point for Pakistan."



Oltmans has his eyes on Pakistan as well: "We lost to them (4-1) at the Asian Games (group stage) and drew 4-4 at the Asian Champions Trophy. I call that progress."



For the record, Pakistan were world champions in 1971 (Barcelona), 1978 (Buenos Aires), 1982 (Mumbai) and 1994 (Sydney).



