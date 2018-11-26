Fuchs says team has taken precautions against diseases



Uthra Ganesan





Focused: Florian Fuchs feels that Germany is well-prepared to put behind past disappointments. Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty images



Last year, around this time, Germany was trying to work out the best possible way to field a team. Florian Fuchs was one of who was luckily fit for competition, and the striker even managed to find humour in his team’s dire straits.





On Sunday, when the Germans landed in Bhubaneswar for a third shot at the World Cup, Fuchs had his humour intact. In an interaction with The Hindu, the experienced forward laughed at the Hockey World League Finals 2017 memories, admitted the team had taken precautions and insisted his team was ready and raring to challenge for the title. Excerpts:



Coming back after a year, how much has changed?



The last time here we played with 11 players and our goalkeeper as an outfielder, so that was quite a big memory we took home! This year there have been a lot of training days. Then we had a long break because of club hockey and we didn’t see each other. Now we had a more intense period of training again and I think we have a really strong team.



How differently is the team prepared this time?



In terms of diseases we have taken some precautions. We are always cautious actually in terms of sanitising and also what we eat. We have prepared in advance and have taken medicines and stuff which decreases the risk of diseases. We also have someone here look at the food and how it’s prepared. We want to avoid every possibility of it happening again and want to stay healthy!



You have happy memories also from the venue, winning gold in the 2014 Champions Trophy. What hopes do you have from yourself?



Personally, I haven’t thought about it, it doesn’t really matter. We have come here to achieve something big, have the capability and the team for that but we also know that a lot of different factors come into play. It will be quite difficult to predict.



You were a youngster four years back under Moritz Fuerste. Now as a senior, how do you see the responsibility?



It definitely is a big responsibility but we have a leadership group, it is not just one or two guys at the top. I really like to take the responsibility and show that on pitch.



The previous two times India hosted a World Cup, Germany finished runner-up. Will it be third-time lucky?



I think we can be champions for sure. But there are a lot of really good teams here — Australia, Argentina, the Netherlands — and the last World Cup was really disappointing for us but many of us have in mind that we may not experience this again.



The Hindu