City adorns an eclectic look





A brightly-lit flyover in Bhubaneswar. Photo Credit: BiswaranjanRout



Hockey fever has taken over Bhubaneswar, with the Kalinga Stadium here all set to host the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup from November 28.





Sixteen teams divided into four pools are in the fray between November 28 and December 16. Most teams have arrived in the city, which now sports an eclectic, vivid look.



The opening ceremony on November 27 is expected to showcase performances of Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and A. R. Rahman, among others.



The catchy teasers of the forthcoming World Cup Hockey anthem by Mr. Rahman have already become a hit, residents said. The musician has already visited Odisha as part of rehearsal for the opening ceremony. There is massive excitement among fans to watch their stars performing live before them.



The tickets for the opening ceremonies were sold online in a flash. For those who could not get tickets, all’s not lost. The city administration has announced it will put up giant screens to telecast the event live.



The Hindu