



LANCASTER, Pa. - Today marks the start of the U.S. Women's National Team's final series of 2018 when they host FIH Pro League opponent and No. 13 ranked Belgium. Taking place on the outside field at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., this three-game series will draw a lot of attention before USA gears up for the highly anticipated FIH Pro League in February. This is an event you won't want to miss!





It has been more than six years since the last time USA and Belgium met, which was at the London 2012 Olympic Games. It was in the 11th/12th place game, where USA opened the scoring in the 7th minute of play. Belgium quickly developed their own rhythm, found the equalizer and go ahead goal off a penalty corner as the USWNT was handed a disappointing 1-2 loss to Belgium.



Match Schedule

Date Time Tickets

Monday, November 26, 2018 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 29, 2018 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream



Unable to physically be there? All the matches will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com for free, broadcast locally on Blue Ridge 11 - Northern Lancaster County and Blue Ridge 113 - System Wide. Pennsylvania Cable Network will also be tape delaying the games each night at 10:30 p.m. ET as well as on Friday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m ET (Game 1), 1:00 p.m. ET (Game 2) and 3:00 p.m. ET (Game 3).



Theme Nights



To help keep the fans engaged, check out the theme nights!



Monday, November 26 - Giving Night



Donate a canned good for non-perishable food item that will be given to a local food bank. Items will be collected throughout the series.



Tuesday, November 27 - #WarwickStrong Night



Fans are encouraged to wear red to honor Warwick field hockey, the Lititz community and Keeney Family. Current USWNT athlete and Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley will be wearing jersey #33 in honor of Meghan Keeney. Athletes will be signing autographs post-game.



Thursday, November 29 - Glow Game



Lets light up the night! USA Field Hockey will be giving out free glow necklaces and bracelets to all fans. There will be halftime trivia for a chance to win prizes.



Series Rosters



USA Roster:

Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle(Wilmington, Del.), Taylor West (Pocomoke, Md.), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



BEL Roster:

Alexia 'T Serstevens, Ambre Ballenghien, Jill Boon, Lucie Breyne, Tiphaine Duquesne, Charlotte Englebert, Alix Gerniers, Lien Hillewaert, Pauline Leclef, Sophie Limauge, Barbara Nelen, Joanne Peeters, Elodie Picard (GK), Emma Puvrez, Mathilde Raymakers, Emilie Sinia, Elena Sotgui (GK), Michelle Struijk, Judith Vandermeiren, Louise Versavel



