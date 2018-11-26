By The Hockey Paper





Amy Costello, right, celebrates her GB goal PIC: World Sport Pics



David Ralph, the current interim head coach, is a front runner to lead Great Britain women to the defence of their Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.





Ralph took charge for the Women’s Champions Trophy, where GB finished in fifth, with Great Britain and England Hockey having completed its search for a permanent head coach ahead of the FIH Pro League.



The Hockey Paper understands that England Hockey approached Dutchman Roelant Oltmans after he left his role with Pakistan men as a potential replacement for Kerry.



Oltmans has since joined Malaysia men, but was not considering the England role.



Meanwhile England Hockey’s global search didn’t stretch to Indian women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne, who wasn’t offered an interview at Bisham Abbey.



Meanwhile Ralph oversaw a GB performance in China which offered plenty of potential in a tournament which ended on a high and a 2-1 win over Japan to avoid last place.



Amy Costello’s first goal for Great Britain ensured that Japan, hosts for Tokyo 2020, finished sixth.



The defender rifled home a 21st minute corner to secure the first victory of the tournament for her side after they finished bottom of the group.



Her goal came after Hannah Martin had scored her second of the week to level the scores just seconds after Yui Ishibashi gave Japan the lead in the fourth minute.



“We’ve had to work hard in this tournament, it’s not quite gone our way but we’ve had some positives,” Ralph said.



“It was important for us to grab that momentum back so coming back so quickly gave us a bit of life, a bit of energy in our legs for the rest of the game.”



Great Britain’s women begin their FIH Pro League campaign on Feb 8.



