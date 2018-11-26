

Martin Goal HCT2018 Japan v GB



Amy Costello’s first goal for Great Britain ensured they finished fifth at the end of 2018 Champions Trophy.





The defender smashed home a 21st minute corner to secure the first victory of the tournament for her side after they finished bottom of the group.



Her goal came after Hannah Martin scored her second of the tournament to level the scores just seconds after Yui Ishibashi had given Japan the lead.



That equaliser was a moment head coach David Ralph believed to be pivotal in side’s success in this game, giving his side the impetus and confidence needed to secure the win.



He said: "It was important for us to grab that momentum back so coming back so quickly gave us a bit of life, a bit of energy in our legs for the rest of the game.



"We are really pleased with the win - our girls deserve a lot of credit for their attitude and application.



"It's been a tough tournament for us results wise but we've made some good progress in certain areas that we are pleased with and it's also given us some other areas to focus on.



"Overall, given the amount of information the players have taken on board, their attitudes have been great and I'm sure we'll grow as a team as a result of this."



It was a slow start for Great Britain as they fell behind in the fourth minute, Ishibashi finding herself in space before slotting the ball just out of reach of Amy Tennant.



But just 20 seconds later the reigning Olympic champions were level as Anna Toman charged down the right before her cross found Martin who tucked it into the net.



Maho Segawa missed the chance to nudge in a corner rebound right in front of goal on the stroke of quarter-time before Costello gave Britain the lead in the 21st minute, smashing a corner of her own underneath Yuka Yoshikawa.



Susannah Townsend then nearly added a third before half-time but couldn’t quite turn in Sarah Evans’ fierce strike into the goal.



Both sides were restricted to half chances in the third quarter, Lily Owsley seeing a dinked effort cleared off the line while Hazuki Nagai’s shot was well smothered by Tennant.



Townsend then produced a stunning block with six minutes remaining to thwart Mami Karino when she looked destined to score to ensure it was her team who came away victorious.



Next up for Great Britain’s women is their opening fixture of the brand new FIH Pro League when they travel to New Zealand on 8 February 2019.



Japan 1 (1)

Ishibashi (FG, 4)



Great Britain 2 (2)

Martin (FG, 7); Costello (PC, 21)



Starting XI: Tennant (GK), Unsworth, Evans, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Bray, Pearne-Webb (C), Owsley, Balsdon, Costello



Subs: Robertson, Petty, Sanders, Howard, Jones, Ansley, Heesh (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release