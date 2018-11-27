

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Grange remain top of the Scottish National League 1 despite the pressure from both Western Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill at the top of the table following the latter pair's series of catch-up matches.





Wildcats were 2-1 victors over Grove at Auchenhowie, that leaves the former in second spot, a point behind the champions, while the latter are a further point adrift. And Grange still have a game in hand which is against Kelburne next Saturday at Glasgow Green.



Early chances fell to Cameron and Jamie Golden while at the other end Wildcats had two penalty corner opportunities which came to nothing.



It was the Taysiders who drew first blood, the Wildcats defence failed to clear the danger, the ball fell to Euan Cuthill and he slammed it home from close range.



At the other end Andrew McConnell had a chance to equalise but his final effort went well wide of the target.



However, the equaliser soon followed, Fraser Calder`s pass found McConnell and he scored with a low shot. Just before the interval Wildcats had two penalty corners but both attempts were blocked.



Four minutes into the second half Wildcats took the lead for the first time in the game, at another set piece Hamish Galt launched his effort into the top right corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.



The home side might have increased their lead but Roshan Anderson`s shot cannoned off the bar to safety.



In the closing seconds Grove Menzieshill were also frustrated by the bar at a late penalty corner and they also failed to convert the rebound, so the three points remained at Auchenhowie.



On Saturday, Grove had beaten Aberdeen Standard Gordonions 21-0 while Western drew 1-1 with Clydesdale.



Euro Hockey League media release