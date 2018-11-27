

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Beeston came from behind to win 4-3 at Surbiton and inflict a first defeat of the season on the league leaders in the English Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Surbiton took the lead in the 32nd minute when Alan Forsyth scored his first of the day from open play. William Marshall made it 2-0 in the 44th minute from a penalty corner before Richard Lawrence hit back via a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute for the away side.



Alan Forsyth then added his second for the home team in the 58th to make the score 3-1 going in to the final ten minutes. But Henry Croft netted for Beeston on the hour mark before James Albery and Nick Park both scored in the 63rd to seal victory for the visitors.



Hampstead and Westminster kept the pressure on leaders Surbiton with a 2-0 victory at home to the University of Exeter. Richard Smith opened the scoring in the tenth minute before Sam French clinched the victory with a goal in the 64thminute.



Holcombe secured a 2-1 win at home against Wimbledon. Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Daniel Webster made it 2-0 in the 15th, while Ed Horler scored the only goal for Wimbledon (pictured).



Elsewhere, Brooklands Manchester University ran out 2-1 winners at home to Reading. Mike Shaw and Alex Humphreys were on the scoresheet for the home side, while Ciaran O’Connell scored for Reading.



Sevenoaks and East Grinstead played out a 2-2 draw. Duncan Parnis and Edward Matts scored the goals for Sevenoaks and Simon Faulkner scored a brace for East Grinstead with both his goals coming from penalty corners.



Just one game remains before the winter break, Wimbledon's back match against University of Exeter which is a key one at the bottom of the table with both sides sitting on four points.



Euro Hockey League media release