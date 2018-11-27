



LAHORE: The 30th National Women Hockey Championship started at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore here Monday. Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He was accompanied by DG Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, PHF Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmad and PHF Women’s Wing General Manager Ms Tanzeela Cheema, who is also the organising secretary of the event.





The eleven participating teams did a smart march past led by the drum band of girls from Crescent Model Secondary High School. These girls later also performed captivating aerobics.



The Matches are scheduled every day with the final on December 3. The eleven participating teams have been divided into two pools.



POOL A: WAPDA, Punjab (C), Sindh (C), Balochistan and Punjab (W)

POOL B: Railways, Punjab (C), Army, HEC, Islamabad, KP and Sindh (W)



Results on the opening day:



WAPDA defeated Sindh Colours 10- 0

Railways defeated Sindh Whites 16-0

Punjab Whites defeated Balochistan 5-0

Army defeated KP 12-0.



The Daily Times