In the view of the opening ceremony of Men's Hockey World Cup here, Odisha government has declared holiday for all educational institutions in Bhubaneswar on November 27.





The state government has also announced a holiday for all banks, financial institutions, government offices across the state after 1:30 pm tomorrow.



All the arrangements have been made in Odisha's capital city for the 14th edition of Men's Hockey World Cup that is to be played from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium.



A total of 16 countries are participating in this tournament, which include- Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Canada, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Africa and Spain.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has met captains of all 16 teams in front of Mukteshwar Gate in Bhubaneswar and wished them success.



