Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Odisha government declares holiday for educational institutions for opening ceremony

Published on Tuesday, 27 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments


Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 , Hockey India Twitter

In the view of the opening ceremony of Men's Hockey World Cup here, Odisha government has declared holiday for all educational institutions in Bhubaneswar on November 27.



The state government has also announced a holiday for all banks, financial institutions, government offices across the state after 1:30 pm tomorrow.

All the arrangements have been made in Odisha's capital city for the 14th edition of Men's Hockey World Cup that is to be played from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium.

A total of 16 countries are participating in this tournament, which include- Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Canada, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Africa and Spain.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has met captains of all 16 teams in front of Mukteshwar Gate in Bhubaneswar and wished them success.

Daily News & Analysis

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.