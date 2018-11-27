The great Hasan Sardar, now team manager, hopes crowd has forgotten 2014 controversy



Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (centre) poses with the captains of the teams participating in the hockey World Cup.



Pakistan have fond memories of Bhubaneswar, at least some of them. In the 2014 Champions Trophy, they were on a winning run, shocking the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and India in the semifinals.





They had the crowd support — even after seeing their team lose to its arch-rivals, the crowd had only applause and appreciation for Pakistan. Until, some players let the rush of blood affect their better judgement. The offensive, lewd, celebrations from some Pakistan players not only shocked the spectators but also the hockey world.



While the International Hockey Federation suspended two of the guilty players, reprimanding one, the crowd expressed its displeasure with team in a more emotional manner. In Pakistan’s final against Germany, the crowd cheered for the Europeans, but louder were the boos when a Pakistan player had the ball. Pakistan were made to suffer, and they did, mentally. They crumbled, losing 0-2 in a one-sided match.



Four years later, Pakistan return to the same venue. This time, though, the stage is much bigger — the World Cup. The stadium is also much bigger — that means double the size of the crowd. Incidentally, Pakistan will start their campaign — it will also be their first match in India since 2014 — against Germany.



Indians will support Pak



What sort of reception is expected for the team? Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar sounded optimistic. “I have always loved the Indian crowds,” said Sardar. You think the fans would have forgotten and forgiven? “Yes. Indian crowd always supports Pakistan. It’s the same in Pakistan. When they are not playing each other, Indian fans support Pakistan, and Pakistan fans support India. It’s the Asian connection,” he added.



Sardar reminisced about the 1982 World Cup when Pakistan won the title in Mumbai. “The crowd loved us, supported us in 1982. The hockey fans have the same mentality, why wouldn’t they support us now?” he asked.



Pakistan need all the support they can get. They are world No. 13 and have Germany, the Netherlands and Malaysia in their pool. Their preparation for the event hasn’t been smooth either. The team’s participation was in doubt after its sponsor broke ties. Already facing monetary crunch, the Pakistan federation expressed its helplessness to provide for the expenses of the trip to India. If it hadn’t been for the new sponsorship deal signed weeks before the World Cup, Pakistan would not have made it here. But Sardar said the uncertainty did not affect the team morale. “I had no doubts. I was given assurances by the government. So the players kept training with full intensity,” Sardar said.



Sardar added that the team didn’t get enough time, because of the Asian Champions Trophy, to prepare. “It was not enough time for a tournament like the World Cup. But reaching the final at the Asian Champions Trophy has given the team a lot of confidence,” he said.



Despite the 2014 controversy, Pakistan might still get the crowd support when they play Germany or the Netherlands. But there is a chance they might face India in the knockouts. Sardar surely knows which team Bhubaneswar’s crowd will support then.



