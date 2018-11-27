By Aftar Singh





Out to make good: Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan did not make the squad for the last World Cup four years ago but this time he’s in the team and hopes to make a lasting impression in Bhubaneswar.



KUALA LUMPUR: Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan is not only a dedicated national hockey player – he’s also a responsible and caring son.





He had to help his family deal with financial woes after his father passed away six years ago.



His mother, Azizah Hashim, had to work as a cleaner at the SMK Bukit Merchu School in Kuala Kangsar to support five children.



And Meor, the second among five siblings, used to do odd jobs to help solve the family’s financial problem.



Despite the hardship, Meor never gave up his dream of becoming a national hockey player.



He took up the sport when he was 12 and played for his state Perak in the National School Sports Council (MSSM) Championships and Malay­sia Games (Sukma).



He also represented Malaysia in the Asia Junior Cup in Melaka in 2012.



A year later, he featured in the Junior World Cup in New Delhi, where Malaysia finished a creditable fourth.



Meor recalls how his family went through a financial crisis when his father passed away in 2012.



“My mother had to work as a cleaner at a school to ensure that we could keep studying,” said Meor.



“It was tough then. My elder brother (Meor Muhamad Irham) had to look for a job to help out.



“My brother works as a Perodua salesman in Kuala Kangsar and, together with me, helped our two younger siblings to continue studying in university. I get a monthly training allowance as a national player and I also get an allowance for playing in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) for KL Hockey Club,” said Meor.



His younger sister (Wan Nur Ameera Natasha Hassan) is studying at Universiti Kebangsaan Malay­sia (UKM) while his younger brother (Meor Muhamad Azizul) is a Universiti Mara Teknologi (UiTM) student.



Meor added that what made him stick to hockey despite his hardship was the influence of former international Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi, who has featured in the World Cup and Olympics.



“He’s my idol. He’s a great player and an inspirational figure to others in hockey,” said Meor, who is excited to play in his first World Cup after he was dropped from the last edition in The Hague, Holland, four years ago.



“I wasn’t named four years ago as I was considered not ready for the tournament. But this time, I’m more than ready to play in the biggest tournament of my career.



“It’s every player’s dream to play in the World Cup and I’m not going to waste this opportunity as it only comes once in four years.



“We have good players in every department and I believe that we can raise our game to take on the stronger teams in our group to reach the second round,” said Meor.



Malaysia are drawn in Group D and they begin their campaign against Holland on Dec 1, followed by Pakistan (Dec 5) and Germany (Dec 9).



Malaysia must finish in the top three of their group to advance into the second round.







The Star of Malaysia