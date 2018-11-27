

Veteran: Captain Manpreet Singh, with 200 caps to his name, is the mainstay of the India team in the hockey World Cup tournament in Bhubaneswar.



KUALA LUMPUR: India will rely on tremendous home crowd support to put up a strong challenge in the hockey World Cup, which begins tomorrow at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhuba­neswar.





Two years ago in Lucknow, thousands of passionate Indian fans turn out in forces to support India and it prove vital as India won their second men’s Junior World Cup hockey title.



The triumph at the 2016 Junior World Cup will definitely fire up the players to play their hearts out in the World Cup.



The team is coached by Harendra Singh, who guided the juniors to win the Junior World Cup in Lucknow in 2016.



Many players who featured in the Junior World Cup team have been selected for the senior side and they are penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh.



Teenager Dilpreet Singh has also earned selection, having already proven that he is perfectly equipped for the highest level thanks to his instinctive goal-scoring ability.



India will be led by ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and dynamic midfielder and captain Manpreet Singh. The duo are the two most experienced players in the squad as both of them have represented India over 200 times.



Their guidance and influence in the group could be crucial as India aim to claim the World Cup for the first time in 43 years.



Harendra said the most important thing is to enjoy the home advantage and also the tremendous support from the fans.



“Not many players get this opportunity to play in the World Cup and they must play with full passion in front of the home crowd.



“In terms of preparations, we need to stick to our basics and stick to the simple hockey philosophy which suits us.



“With the support of the fans. it could be a memorable outing for India in the World Cup,” said Harendra.



India have won eight Olympic gold medals but they only managed to win the World Cup once in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 when they edged arch rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.



India, however, are slowly but surely making a wave in hockey after they came close to stunning world champions Australia in the final of the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland in July.



India lost 3-1 in penalty shootout after both team played to a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.



India, ranked fifth in the world, are drawn in Group C and they will open their campaign against world No. 15 South Africa tomorrow.



The other teams in Group C are world No. 3 Belgium and No. 11 Canada.



THE INDIA SQUAD



Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Sreejesh Parattu, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Kangujam, Amit Rohidas.



The Star of Malaysia