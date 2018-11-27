

Ireland’s Kirk Shimmins. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Ireland's men start their World Cup campaign on Friday at 11.30am (Irish time) on Friday against Australia; find out a bit more about the team by the numbers





1.76 – games for each Shane O’Donoghue goal; this is the best goalscoring raye for an Irish player since Derek Hennessy scored 37 times in 23 matches between 1957 and 1969 (an incredible rate of 0.62 games per goal)



3 – players from German club Crefelder HTC in the squad – Paul Gleghorne, Michael Robson and Matthew Bell



5 – different Belgian clubs represented in the Irish panel – KHC Dragons, Racing Club de Bruxelles, Royal Oree, La Gantoise and Herakles



5.5 – hours time difference to Bhubaneswar from Ireland



7 –All-Ireland Schoolboys Championships winners: Lee Cole (St Andrew’s), Matthew Bell (Banbridge Academy), Stu Loughrey (St Andrew’s), Conor Harte, David Harte (Bandon GS), Mitch Darling (Wesley College), Paul Gleghorne (RBAI)



9 – the age at which Jeremy Duncan moved to Ireland from Australia



10 (and 2 reserves) – of the Rio Olympic squad included



11 – caps for Luke Madeley; the lowest in the Irish travelling squad of 20. He is the only player yet to play in a world ranking event.



12 – the position Ireland have finished in their two other World Cup appearances



16 – Daragh Walsh’s age when he got his first call-up for the Irish Under-21 team



18 – the number of months between David Fitzgerald’s last cap prior to Rio 2016 and his return to the Irish panel earlier this year due to a shoulder injury



20 years and 230 days – Matthew Nelson will become the youngest Irish men’s player to reach 50 caps if he takes the field against Australia



23 – years and six months, the age both Shane O’Donoghue and Eugene Magee played their 100th cap, the quickest to that landmark



24 – Jonny Bell was the oldest player to make his Irish debut of the current squad, over a year older than Chris Cargo



28 – years since Ireland last played in the World Cup, the last time coming in 1990 in Lahore, Pakistan



34 – David Harte’s clean sheet total for Ireland, the most of any Irish goalkeeper



49 – the minute in which Alan Sothern scored the goal for Ireland against New Zealand to secure World Cup qualification. It was the first time Ireland had beaten the Blacksticks.



92 – Shane O’Donoghue’s current goal total for Ireland; the national record stands at 93 and is held by John Jermyn



274 – Eugene Magee’s caps total is the highest of any Irish hockey player, the recent test match against the Netherlands moving him back ahead of Shirley McCay.



15,000 – the increased official stadium capacity at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar



The Hook