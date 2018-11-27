By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar on Sunday amid a great reception from the World Cup hosts.





Goalkeeper S. Kumar and coach Roelant Oltmans were familiar faces that attracted the fans and media in India.



Oltmans had coached India before, while Kumar is the most recognisable face in Malaysian hockey.



"It's a really beautiful stadium and I believe the crowds will come and fill the stands to watch World Cup matches at their doorstep.



"Malaysia missed playing here when we did not qualify for the World League finals (2017), but now, I can finally have a feel of this beautiful stadium," said Kumar.



Oltmans said: "Bhubaneswar is the best place to host the World Cup because the fans here are simply great and I hope when India are not playing, they will turn up in numbers to support the Malaysian team instead."



