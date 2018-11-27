Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have warmed up for the World Cup defence with a 2-1 win over world number 15 South Africa in Bhubaneswar, India on Monday night.





Goals from Wollongong pair Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie sealed the win for the top-ranked Kookaburras who are aiming for a third straight world title.



Murwillumbah forward Dylan Wotherspoon copped a hit to his head requiring stitches but is expected to be fine for the World Cup.



The Kookaburras’ first match is against Ireland from 10:30pm AEDT on Friday night live on FOX SPORTS 505.



Australia are in Pool B against England (seventh), Ireland (10th) and China PR (17th).



The side arrived in India on Saturday and trained at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium for the first time on Sunday.



The Kookaburras will also play Germany in their final tune-up on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their World Cup opener.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “We want to start the tournament well against Ireland. It’s very important we do that on Friday.



“Our preparation has been strong but we are still not sure if we are at our best or not. We hope to find our best form.”



Assessing Australia’s pool, Batch added: “We haven’t seen Ireland for a little while but they’ve been playing some good Hockey.



“We’ve played England a few times this year at the Azlan Shah Cup and Commonwealth Games. They’re a good side and China are a bit of an unknown.”



All matches will be televised LIVE on FOX SPORTS or kayosports.com.au.



Kookaburras’ 18-member team for the World Cup:

Athlete (City, State)



Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Timothy Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Kookaburras’ 2018 World Cup schedule (all times AEDT):



Friday 30 November 10:30pm – Australia v Ireland

Wednesday 5 December 12:30am – Australia v England

Friday 7 December 10:30pm – Australia v China

Monday 10 December – Crossovers

Wednesday 12 December – Quarter-Finals

Saturday 15 December – Semi-Finals

Sunday 16 December – Finals



Hockey Australia media release