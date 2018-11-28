Ben Somerford







Australia’s Under-21 Women’s Development team are all set for the 2018 Trans-Tasman Series in Hawke’s Bay against New Zealand which runs from Thursday 29 November to Sunday 2 December.





The team will play three games on Thursday 29 November from 2pm (AEDT), Saturday 1 December 12pm (AEDT) and Sunday 2 December (AEDT) against hosts New Zealand.



Former Hockeyroo Katrina Powell will coach the side, supported by Victorian Institute of Sport’s Phil Burrows.



The tour is an opportunity to help develop the talent pathway in Australia and comes following a similar Development Tour for Australia’s Under-23s in China in early November.



The 18-member team for the tour was named in October, following the Under-21 Australian Championships in Sydney in July.



The team flew out for New Zealand earlier this week ahead of Thursday’s opening game, with all matches to be played at Park Island in Hawke’s Bay.



Under-21 Australian team for Trans-Tasman Series:

Sienna Archer (WA)

Alice Arnott (NSW)

Hannah Astbury (QLD)

Morgan Blamey (NSW)

Olivia Colasurdo (VIC)

Talei Forrest (ACT)

Morgan Gallagher (QLD)

Andrea Gillard (NSW)

Carly James (VIC)

Amy Lawton (VIC)

Morgan Mathison (QLD)

Pippa Morgan (WA)

Courtney Schonell (NSW)

Jolie Sertorio (WA)

Hattie Shand (SA)

Maddi Smith (NSW)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



Under-21 Trans-Tasman Series Fixtures:

Thursday 29 November 2pm AEDT

Saturday 1 December 12pm AEDT

Sunday 2 December 12pm AEDT



Hockey Australia media release