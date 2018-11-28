

Safe hands: S. Kumar.



KUALA LUMPUR: New coach, new inspiration.





But can vastly experienced Roelant Oltmans, hired as Malaysia coach on Oct 1, guide the Tigers to a top-10 finish in the 16-nation hockey World Cup starting today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India?



Malaysia must redeem their battered pride after finishing last among 12 teams at the last World Cup in The Hague, Holland, in 2014. It was Malaysia’s worst-ever outing in World Cup history as they lost all six matches.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hired Oltmans as they have faith in the 64-year-old Dutchman, who is one of the world’s most respected coaches having plied his trade in Europe and Asia.



His first challenge will be to help Malaysia finish in the top three in Group D to qualify for the second round.



Malaysia are in the group of death as they face three former world champions in their quest to finish in the top 10.



Malaysia, ranked 12th, open their campaign against three-time champions and World No. 4 Holland on Dec 1, followed by four-time world champions and world No. 13 Pakistan (Dec 5) and two-time champions and world No. 6 Germany (Dec 9).



Oltmans said that as the World Cup is the year’s last competition, he expects his charges to shine.



“We understand that we’re in a very difficult group, so our first aim is to get into the next round. We’ll try by performing at the very top of our game.”



“Once we achieve this aim, we will reset our goals for the next stage,” said Oltmans.



He added that the Malaysia players must realise from the start that they need a different approach as they’ll be facing the world’s best teams.



“I only had a short period of time with the Malaysian team and we’ve tried to improve our attacking and defensive structure. We build the team’s structure around the players’ qualities.



“We prepare ourselves in the best possible way, which means we have to play smartly, energetically and with confidence.



“We’ll play an attacking game, combining team effort and good individual play to get the desired results,” said Oltmans, who guided the Holland women’s team to World Cup success in 1990 and repeated the feat with the men’s team in 1998.”



The Malaysian team are not short on experience as they have 11 players who are featuring in their second World Cup with eight of them having represented Malaysia more than 200 times.



Those playing in their second World Cup are goalkeeper S. Kumar, defenders Muhd Sukri Abdul Mutalib, Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim and Faiz Helmi Jali, midfielders Mohd Fitri Saari, Mohd Marhan Jalil, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor and forwards Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Jalil, Faizal Saari, Muhd Firhan Ashari and Mohd Ramadan Rosli.



Malaysia are banking on penalty corner specialist Razie and nippy forward Faizal to deliver the goals.



Malaysia also need to finish in the top 10 to improve their world rankings as they have been ranked 12th for a few years.



Improving their rankings is also important for Malaysia to get a favourable draw for the World Series next year, a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Malaysia’s best-ever outing in the World Cup was finishing fourth in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.



Asked which country is the favourite to win the World Cup, Oltmans said it will be one of the top six teams.



World No. 1 and reigning world champions Australia are drawn in Group B with China, England and Ireland while world No. 2 and 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina are in Group A with France, New Zealand and Spain.



World No. 3 Belgium are in Group C with world No. 5 India, Canada and South Africa.



Belgium face Canada in the first match today and followed India vs South Africa.



The stage is all set for the Malaysian Tigers to roar in the World Cup and make the country proud.



The Star of Malaysia