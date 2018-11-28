s2h Team



Indian National hockey team's Chief Coach Harendra Singh is in upbeat mood. As India opens its World Cup campaign for retrieving it prestige -- which it lost when it failed to defend the title at Jakarta Asian Games -- the coach is all smiles, and says that he enjoys such a build up and the inherent pressure that a home tournament brings.





Bhubneswar is all set to host the big event, the event is getting wide media coverage. However, coach says that he has asked his players to stay away from it.



Speaking on the opener against South Africa, he said that he understands how important the first match in any tournament. "It releases 40 to 50% of pressure".



"We want full points in first match tomorrow. But for points but not at the cost of basics of hockey or the strategy".



"I expect the South African strikers will try to break us. But we have strategies in place", Harendera oozed confidence.



He also has some advises for the team. "Very few sportspersons get this chance to play the World Cup at home. It's a moment to enjoy. Put your best foot forward. It brings you new energy".



'It's a team that can create history. You have to have patience. Selectors have considered you good enough to wear India colours, be proud of it. Every player in the team understands it. Advise to stick to basics and strategy. Consider crowd as 12th man and use their energy".



Harendera's aim is to qualify for the quarterfinal with all win record in the pool. "We want to top the pool and play in crossovers. You get an extra day then and know who you will play.



While stating clearly that he is not under any pressure, he terms the coming there weeks are important for him. "These coming three weeks are going to be the best moments of my career".



India's in Pool C with teams from different continents: American (CAN), African (SA), European (BEL) and Asian continent (IND). Says Harendera: "In every match therefor, we have to play different kind of hockey. We have done our homework".



