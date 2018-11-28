A few surprising Selection calls apart, India look good heading into the opener against South Africa



Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





India have gone into the World Cup with a fairly young and inexperienced team. Of the 18 members, 13 are 25 or below. Hockey India



Current form, a phrase often used in cricket, has been the current team management’s go-to answer to the questions raised about the team selection for the World Cup. A few big names were left out of the World Cup squad, mostly because of injury concerns, as the team management revealed later. But there have been a few surprising inclusions, as well, which defy the pattern of selections over the last year-and-a-half.





While SV Sunil, Ramandeep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh were left out due to “injury problems”, Sardar Singh’s exclusion even from the core group was surprising. The exclusion was not a surprise in itself — it was expected any day after the Rio Olympics. What defied logic was why, after he was not considered for selection for two major tournaments over the last year-and-a-half, was Sardar recalled for the Champions Trophy in June? If he was being given another chance, his selection in the Asian Games squad was proof that he had passed the test. But he was again excluded, following which he retired. Maybe, the team management and the selection panel felt that Sardar had lost his form — the form that he had suddenly regained before the Champions Trophy and astonishingly lost so close to the World Cup.



Young squad



Moving on from the retired former captain, India have decided to take a fairly young and inexperienced team into the World Cup. Of the 18 members, 13 are 25 or below, including the 19-year-old Dilpreet Singh. Only PR Sreejesh is in the 30s. However, age doesn’t tell how experienced a player is. Except Hardik Singh, all other players are at least into double figures in their senior international careers. Six players have not reached 50 international caps, though that doesn’t show the whole picture either. The perplexing aspect is the pattern of selections in 2018.

In the current team, Hardik, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Pathak made their international debuts in 2018. Nilakanta Sharma first played for the senior team in August last year on a tour of Europe but didn’t make another appearance till January this year in a four-nation tournament in New Zealand. Sharma and Simranjeet played another tournament after the four-nation event but were left out of the Commonwealth Games squad. Simranjeet and Dilpreet have been regulars in the team since, but Sharma played only 12 matches since March, six of those friendlies. Another Junior World Cup winning team member, Sumit, has 49 international appearances but only 12 since the CWG in April — six of those were friendlies. Hardik, Sharma and Sumit are part of the Indian midfield, which has been unsettled for long, proving to be a big concern for the team.



So, the question arises: what form is the team management talking about? The recent form — the Asian Champions Trophy and friendly matches? The form in big tournaments, which Hardik and Sharma haven’t played, while Sumit last played in one eight months ago? Or is it the players’ form in practice, and is it the right yardstick? “(Form from) every day,” said India’s analytical coach Chris Ciriello.



Best available



But if these players have not been consistent enough to hold their spots for six months, what form would they show at the World Cup? “Some of these players have come from the junior team, winning the World Cup at home. Some have played major tournaments. You have to select from the players you have, and the quality is what you have to select from,” added Ciriello, who has been with the team since January.



Why were these players not given more exposure at the top level? “What we need to look at is the balance of what they have actually done. We have to take into consideration the fitness level,” he said.



What about Hardik? Despite being in the national camp since early this year, he made his debut only in June in friendlies against Bangladesh and was seriously considered for tournaments only after the Asian Games, when Sardar was not considered anymore. “Hardik did train with us, he played against Bangladesh and South Korea,” he added.



The former Australian drag-flicker praised Hardik, saying the 20-year-old was “probably one of the best midfielders we had at the Asian Champions Trophy”. But he added that “playing hockey should be about your individual ability and how well you fit in the team”.



Youngsters need to step up



Ciriello insisted that it was time for the young players to step up. “When do you become a senior from a junior, and when do you play big tournaments? At some point, you have to step up,” Ciriello said.



He took confidence from the way Hardik played at the Asian Champions Trophy. “First game against Pakistan — there is no game bigger in terms of pressure — Hardik was the best player on the ground. He has to step up, and so do the other players. We can’t just rely on two-three senior players, because when they are off the field, then the other team will score,” Ciriello said. “You need a good balance in the team… guys who can play in different positions and how they connect together. It’s not about building a team around one or two players,” he added.



However, some of the senior players have had consistency issues themselves. Kothajit Singh was not selected for the Champions Trophy and Asian Games and returned to the team in the Asian Champions Trophy. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has not been in top form after returning from a long knee-injury layoff. Meanwhile, Birendra Lakra has had recurring injury problems since making a comeback from a right-knee surgery.



However, India’s training session on Tuesday suggested the players were feeling fresh in body and mind. They seem to have shaken off the Asian Games disappointment and are ready to step up.



Captain takes a call



Manpreet Singh is one of the most serious competitors on the pitch. Off the field, though, he likes to have a bit of fun. On Tuesday, during India’s pre-match press conference, the captain was sitting idle, waiting for a question to come his way. But all the journalists were more interested in picking coach Harendra Singh’s mind. At one point, while the coach was busy answering a serious question, a journalist’s phone, placed in front of Manpreet to record the interaction, started ringing. Manpreet, a little amused, coolly disconnected the call. When the phone rang again, he decided to answer it. With a wry smile on his face, Manpreet asked the person to call later. "I don’t know whose phone it was. I thought it could be an important call, so I took it,” said Manpreet with a shy smile.



First match not easy



First matches are always tough at the World Cup. It is difficult to know what each team’s intensity level would be at the start. India play the lowest-ranked team in their pool, South Africa, in their opening match. It could benefit India as a good start would help them shed the pre-tournament jitters. But playing a lower-ranked team in the first match is not always as easy as it looks. Top teams take their time to get into rhythm so as to peak at the right time; so, they are the most vulnerable at the beginning of a tournament. The minnows are eager to prove themselves; so, they come out all guns blazing, hoping to catch their opponent off-guard. But as the tournament progresses their intensity usually falls and their tactics no longer remain hidden. Also, the minnows have very little pressure on them, while the favourite team is cautious. South Africa are an attacking side, though they have fallen down the rungs. But they will come out hard at India. It will give the hosts counter-attacking opportunities. If India take their opportunities and then control the game, it should be a comfortable win. But if they don’t score for a long period or concede first, India’s composure will be tested; and an anxious Indian team makes silly, frustrating errors that end up costing them the match.



Today's matches



Belgium VS Canada, 5pm

India VS South Africa, 7pm



Live on Star Sports



Schedule pool phase and final phase







Final phase



Dec 10-11

Crossover Matches



Dec 12-13

Quarterfinals



Dec 15

Semifinals



Dec 16

Final



