Opens against lower-ranked Canada



Belgium, the Olympic silver medallist and world No. 3, is eager to showcase its exciting brand of hockey — a combination of high scoring game and solid defence — when it meets Canada in the Hockey World Cup opener on Wednesday.





Lodged in Pool C, the Red Lions are backed by a top-class domestic system and resources to achieve their target of securing their best-ever finish. The highest ranked team in the pool, Belgium’s previous best was fifth place in 2014.



Consisting of some experienced players and five members from the 2016 junior World Cup silver medal winning squad, Belgium knows its game and can handle pressure.



“When you play a World Cup, it is like a celebration of all the work that you put in beforehand. The pressure is actually in making sure everything is in place before the World Cup,” said Belgium coach Shane McLeod.



The meeting with Canada should be an ideal start for Belgium, which will be keen to get into a good momentum. Its flair for trapping the ball in midfield and launching counter-attacks will boost the European outfit.



Canada, which last played in a World Cup eight years ago in Delhi, is full of determination to better its best showing, eighth in 1998.



The North American side has the capability to upset top sides. Canada will push hard with its ‘nothing-to-lose’ attitude. Points earned against a superior rival may help the lower-ranked team manage a decent place in the pool, comprising India and South Africa, and stay alive for the cross-over contests.



The Hindu