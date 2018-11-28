A.R. Rahman, Sivamani, Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit perform





Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performing at the Kalinga Stadium during the opening ceremony of the the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar, November 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



A glittering ceremony, including live performances of Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman, famous percussionist Sivamani and Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, on Tuesday marked the formal opening of the 14th Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.





In a ceremony that lasted for more than two hours, HI felicitated the heroes of the India’s 1975 World Cup winning team.



The appearance of the captains of all 16 participating teams was another attraction.



A grand show of drones and performances by modern, classical and folk dancers kept thousands of spectators glued to the extravaganza. A pep talk by Shahrukh and dance performance by Madhuri provided variety to the package.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the participating teams and hoped for the successful conduct of the event.



International Hockey Federation president Narinder Batra thanked the State government for its whole-hearted support and said the Kalinga Stadium was one of the best three in the world.



The show concluded with spectacular fireworks.



The Hindu