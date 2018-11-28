



The World Cup landed in earnest in Bhubaneswar with a spectacular opening ceremony on Tuesday, setting the scene for the long-awaited event which will take place at the 15,000 capacity Kalinga Stadium for the next few weeks.





The competition format in Bhubaneswar is the same as that which was employed at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup earlier this year, with the 16 competing nations split into four pools of four.



A guaranteed birth in the competition quarter-finals is on offer to the team that finishes top of each group, with the second and third placed finishers needing to play an extra cross-over play-off match for their place in the last eight. For the teams that finish bottom of each pool, elimination beckons.



The pool phase of the event in Bhubaneswar sees each day of competition ‘group focused’ throughout, with two Pool C matches getting the tournament off to a flying start on Wednesday evening. Olympic silver medallists Belgium begin their quest for a first ever World Cup title when they face Canada at 5pm (Indian standard time – five and a half hours after UTC).



Belgium’s gifted squad is blessed with numerous world class players including Arthur van Doren and Vincent Vanasch, the respective FIH Player and FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2017.



Canada have plenty of quality of their own, especially in the shape of inspirational defender and penalty corner expert Scott Tupper, who will be looking to guide his team to what would be a famous victory.



While there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the opening fixture, for the vast majority of the sell-out 15,000 crowd, it is a warm-up for the main event as host nation India go head-to-head with African champions South Africa at 7pm (IST).



India Head Coach Harendra Singh and a significant portion of his squad were part of the glorious Junior World Cup success on home soil Lucknow two years ago, and a strong start here in Bhubaneswar could be the catalyst for something very special on an even bigger stage. However, Harendra will not allow his team to get carried away with the occasion – with the experience of Austin Smith, Rhett Halkett and team captain Tim Drummond, South Africa are a side capable of punishing any level of complacency from the home favourites.



On competition days two, three and four, the focus will switch from Pools A to B to C, with matches taking place at 5pm and 7pm each day. The Pool A fixtures on Thursday 29 November will see Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina face a Spain team packed with flair in what promised to be a thrilling encounter before the Black Sticks of New Zealand go head-to-head with France, a team returning to World Cup action for the first time in 28 years.



Friday 30 November is all about Pool B, with reigning world champions Australia beginning their title defence against an Ireland team keen to show just how much progress they have made in recent years at what is their first FIH Men’s World Cup since 1990. England take on China in the evening match, with Danny Kerry’s team looking to get their competition off to a winning start.



The first round of pool matches will be completed on competition day four as the Pool D teams take to the stage. The Netherlands take on Malaysia in a fascinating encounter that will see legendary Dutchman and current Malaysia Head Coach Roelant Oltmans aiming to defeat a team that he guided to World Cup glory at the 1998 event in Utrecht.



That match is followed by a meeting between two nations that have claimed between two nations that have won six world titles between them, as two-time champions Germany take on four-time winners Pakistan.



Euro Hockey League media release