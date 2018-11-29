Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia is excited to announce tickets will go on sale to the general public for the Australian home matches to the inaugural FIH Pro League from 9am (AEDT) on Friday 30 November via Ticketbooth.com.au.





The new and exciting Pro League will see the world number one Kookaburras and third-ranked Hockeyroos take on the world’s best teams in an international home-and-away league from January to June 2019.



The eight Australian home matches will be played in Melbourne (Saturday-Sunday 2-3 February), Hobart (Saturday-Sunday 9-10 February), Perth (Saturday 16 February) and Sydney (Saturday 2 March and Saturday-Sunday 16-17 March).



All matchdays will include both a Kookaburras and Hockeyroos match and with tickets available from $10 per matchday, they represent amazing value.



Series Passes will also be available in cities where there will be multiple matchdays; Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney from $15 per Series Pass, with Series Passes starting from $50 for adults.



The Pro League brings Hockey home, with the eight matchdays representing the next opportunity for Australian fans to watch the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos on home soil against elite opposition.



Australia’s Pro League campaign begins in Melbourne against the Netherlands and Belgium, with the Dutch women’s side currently ranked number one in the world.



In Hobart, the Kookaburras will play Pakistan and the Hockeyroos will face China, before both sides take on highly-ranked Germany.



In Perth, Australia takes on the old foes Great Britain, who are the current women’s Olympic champions.



In Sydney, fans will be treated to three matchdays of action, firstly with the Kookaburras playing Spain and the Hockeyroos against USA, then a fortnight later with both sides facing Argentina – who are the current men’s Olympic champions - and Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.



Australian Home FIH Pro League Fixtures (all times local):



Saturday 2 February 2019 – State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Netherlands – 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Netherlands – 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 3 February 2019 - State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Belgium – 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Belgium - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Pakistan - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v China - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Germany - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 16 February 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain - 3:30pm (AWST)

Hockeyroos v Great Britain - 5:15pm (AWST)



Saturday 2 March 2019 – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v Spain - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v USA - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 16 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v Argentina - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Argentina - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 17 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v New Zealand - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v New Zealand - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Hockey Australia media release