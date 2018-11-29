Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have drawn 1-1 with world number six Germany in their final tune-up on Wednesday ahead of the 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.





Young forward Tim Brand scored Australia’s only goal in the draw as the Kookaburras rounded out preparations ahead of the side’s World Cup opener against Ireland from 10:30pm AEDT on Friday LIVE on FOX SPORTS 505.



The Kookaburras produced an improved performance than Monday’s 2-1 win over South Africa but couldn’t find a winner.



Australia are grouped in Pool B with England (ranked seventh), Ireland (10th) and China PR (17th).



The world number one Kookaburras are aiming for a third straight World Cup title in Bhubaneswar.



The World Cup begins tonight with host nation India taking on South Africa and Belgium facing Canada.



Assessing the World Cup contenders, Kookaburras co-captain Aran Zalewski said: “World Hockey is close at the moment and very competitive and any team can win and obviously India at home with home crowd will be very tough to beat.



“We have a chance to test ourselves against the best in the world as we haven’t tested ourselves since Rio so we want to do very well here.”



All matches will be televised LIVE on FOX SPORTS or kayosports.com.au.



Kookaburras’ 18-member team for the World Cup:

Athlete (City, State)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Timothy Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Kookaburras’ 2018 World Cup schedule (all times AEDT):

Friday 30 November 10:30pm – Australia v Ireland

Wednesday 5 December 12:30am – Australia v England

Friday 7 December 10:30pm – Australia v China

Monday 10 December – Crossovers

Wednesday 12 December – Quarter-Finals

Saturday 15 December – Semi-Finals

Sunday 16 December – Finals



Hockey Australia media release