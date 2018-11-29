Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Aussies eyeing good finish to ensure unhindered funding

Published on Thursday, 29 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 52
View Comments


Colin Batch. 

Following its success in the Champions Trophy and the Commonwealth Games this year, the Australian team is keen to do well in the Hockey World Cup and ensure an unhindered flow of Government funds till the Tokyo Olympics.



In Australia, hockey is one of the sports which will receive the funding till the 2020 Games. “It is very important that we continue to get the funding.

“Obviously, it is linked to our performance. It is good to have the funding consolidated right till Tokyo. I think the team has earned that with their performance over the last two years. But we would like to perform well here because then the players will get more funding,” said Australia coach Colin Batch.

“If we are knocked out early in the tournament, then it can affect our funding. So, it is important to play well here and be successful.”

Australia is focusing on defending its title to achieve a rare hat-trick. “It’s great that Australia has such a proud history in World Cups…but this is a completely different group. We have now got 10 guys making their debut at World Cup… We are not taking it as pressure but as a challenge,” said Aran Zalewski, one of the two co-captains of the side.

Zalewski said having two leaders was never a problem. “Me and Eddie (Ockenden) are not only great friends but bring different strengths to the team and complement each other.”

The Hindu

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.