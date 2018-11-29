Ben Somerford







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch says his side won’t be underestimating world number 10 Ireland in their opening game of the 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Friday night.





Reigning back-to-back world champions Australia takes on Ireland, competing at their first World Cup since 1990, from 10:30pm AEDT live on FOX SPORTS 505 on Friday night.



Australia last played Ireland at the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia in March, winning 4-1. Ireland finished last in that six-team tournament with one win and four losses.



Ireland, who qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 2016, are only competing at their third World Cup this year, having never finished better than 12th.



The Irish also warmed up for the World Cup with five matches at the recent Four Nations in Valencia where they recorded two wins over world number seven England.



Pointing to those results and the FIH Women’s World Cup earlier this year, where Ireland reached the final, Batch said the Kookaburras wouldn’t be taking anyone lightly.



“Any team can cause an upset here,” Batch said at the pre-match press conference. “I think Ireland is one of those teams.



“We haven’t played them since earlier this year. It’s a different group that we’re playing against.



“They’ve had some good results in Europe. We’re not underestimating them.



“We need to take care of our own performance. They’ll be a very competitive and difficult opponent for us on Friday so we need to play at our best.”



