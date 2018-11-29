The Vantage Black Sticks men take on France in the first game of their campaign on Friday 30th November at 02:30am







Fresh off a series win against Malaysia, the Vantage Black Sticks head into the 2018 Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup full of confidence and looking to out-perform all of their previous attempts to finish inside the top 6 at this tournament.





Their first pool match sees them coming up against a French side who have been playing some incredibly good hockey. France have had some close results against some of the powerful European teams in Belgium and the Netherlands.



In their second pool game, New Zealand will come up against a formidable opponent in reigning Olympic Champions Argentina who also possess the worlds most feared drag flicker in Gonzalo Peillat.



In their final pool game, the Vantage Black Sticks will then take on current world number 8 side Spain. The Spanish men have a young side but have been showing some great progression in recent seasons.



Coach Darren Smith stated after the teams recent series in Malaysia that “We had a valuable 10 days in Malaysia. We took some valuable experience from the matches and the preparation has been invaluable as we look towards the World Cup and our first game against France”.



Vantage Black Sticks Captain Blair Tarrant says "Looking ahead to France they are going to be a big challenge. They have had regular European competition as part of their preparation. The team is excited for the competition to get underway. The stadium is outstanding and the guys are ready to get involved".



The top 3 sides from each pool will advance to the knock-out stages of the World Cup which being on December 10th.



All games will be live on SKY Sport. Fans can also follow along live through the Vantage Black Sticks Twitter feed.



Hockey New Zealand Media release