Argentina chief coach German Orozco has big shoes to fill.





His predecessor Carlos Retegui led Argentina to their first Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.



The challenge will be on former international Orozco to guide the world No. 2 ranked team into the final of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



For a start, the 42-year Orozco showed his mettle when he guided the Latin American champions to win the four-nation Darwin International tournament in September.



Argentina beat reigning world champions and world No. 1 team Australia twice (2-0) and (2-1) in the tournament. The other teams that played in the tournament were Malaysia and Japan.



Argentina’s best ever finish in the World Cup was winning bronze in The Hague, Holland four years ago.



Orozco has named a team of experienced and new players for the World Cup.



“Many of these players are Olympic champions and do not want to settle for that alone. The players know that what they achieved in Rio came as a result of hard work,” said Orozco.



“To repeat that success will be very difficult but we will try to build on that achievement.



“We have taken stock of the Olympic success and we will use what worked well and re-evaluate the things we know we can do better,” added Orozco.



Orozco said one thing the fans can expect from his team is fast attacking hockey game.



He has promised that his side will be “attacking” and become the “protagonists” in every game.



Argentina team will be led by world’s top penalty corner drag flicker Gonzalo Peillat, who has been the top scorer in almost all tournaments.



He was the top scorer in 2014 World Cup with 10 goals and he netted 11 goals in Rio to help his country win gold.



In July, Peillat was also the top scorer in the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland with six goals.



Argentina will open their campaign against Spain today at the Kalinga Stadium.



