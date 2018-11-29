Spain will not be overawed by the Olympic champion’s reputation



Argentina was bracketed among the also-rans in major hockey events until it turned the notion on its head by claiming a maiden Olympics medal at the 2016 Rio Games.





Competing in its first World Cup with the prestigious tag of an Olympic champion, the Argentina will look to start its campaign with a bang when it meets a formidable Spain in a Pool A contest on Thursday.



Second-ranked Argentina, which secured its best performance and first podium finish by bagging a bronze in the World Cup four years ago, gained enough match practice against various opponents, including Australia, Germany , France and Ireland, before landing here.



Competent side



‘Los Leones’ (The Lions), studded with accomplished players such as captain Pedro Ibarra, Matias Paredes and Gonzalo Peillat, will play out of their skin to achieve the rare double of being an Olympic and World champion.



Today’s matches



Pool A: Argentina vs Spain, 5 p.m.

New Zealand vs France, 7 p.m.



Coach German Orozco acknowledges that his side’s ambitious target will be difficult to achieve. However, the Latin Americans are not averse to taking on pressure situations and playing attacking hockey.



Spain, placed eighth in the world, understands that the gap between teams in the top 10 is not huge and will not be overawed by Argentina’s reputation.



Coached by Frenchman Frederic Soyez, the Red Sticks — which has a blend of youth and experience, including Quico Cortes, Sergi Enrique and Pau Quemada — have remained competitive during their preparation period and will be eager to take that tempo into the tournament.



Spain, which had stepped on the World Cup podium with a bronze medal in Monchengladbach 12 years ago, would like to taste success again.



The crowd should get its money’s worth when two nations, known for their prowess in football, lock horns here.



