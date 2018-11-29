Dilpreet and Hardik seem set to keep state’s flag flying for long



Indervir Grewal





Dilpreet Singh



Dilpreet Singh was three when he started accompanying his father Balwinder Singh, a former national-level player, to the village hockey ground. Back then, the Butala boy had no idea of what a World Cup was, let alone imagining he would ever play in one. He just started playing so he could join his father at an academy in Amritsar, where Balwinder was a coach. But Balwinder saw greatness in his boy.





Hardik Singh was around the same age as Dilpreet when he would take evening walks with his grandfather. The two would watch training at the village hockey ground. His grandfather had hoped that Hardik would be inspired to take up the sport, and the youngster did. A hockey player himself, it was his grandfather’s dream that Hardik’s father played at the World Cup. That didn’t happen. Back then, the Khusropur boy had no clue he would one day fulfil his grandfather’s dream.

On Wednesday, the two not only fulfilled their families’ dreams, but after years of hard work playing a game they had fallen in love with, their dreams as well.



Dilpreet, 19, and Hardik, 20, made their World Cup debuts, against South Africa, on Wednesday. The two took very different, but fascinating, routes to their big moment.



In the fast lane



“When you start playing hockey, it is your dream to participate in the World Cup,” Dilpreet said. But it didn’t start with such glorious dreams, as Balwinder recalled. “I hadn’t thought about hockey as a career for him,” he said. But it was Balwinder’s frustration with his son’s unwillingness to study that led to Dilpreet being nudged into hockey. When he was seven, Dilpreet started taking the game more seriously, so he could join his father in Amritsar, around 50km from his village. “He started enjoying the game and showed exceptional talent, so I brought him to Amritsar four years later,” Balwinder added.



Within no time, Dilpreet was playing in the main team. He was usually the youngest in tournaments, yet would be adjudged the best player, the proud father recalled. Two years later, he moved to Jalandhar’s Surjit Academy. At 16, he made his India debut, at the U-18 Asia Cup. The progression to U-21 came soon. In last October’s Sultan of Johor Cup, he was the tournament’s top-scorer. A couple of months after celebrating his 18th birthday, Dilpreet made his senior debut, in the four-nation tournament in January. India finished second and Dilpreet’s performance impressed then coach Sjoerd Marijne, who said if Dilpreet could “score against world No. 3 Belgium, he could score against anyone.”



Dilpreet has since become a mainstay in the team and has grown into an all-round player. “He was always a good goal-scorer,” said Avtar Singh, coach at the Surjit Academy. “But now, his all-round game has improved, his game-sense has improved, and he has become much stronger.”



Destined



Born in the hub of hockey – neighbouring villages Sansarpur, Khusropur and Mithapur have produced many hockey legends – Hardik couldn’t stay away from the sport. In fact, he comes from a family of hockey players. His father Varinderpreet Singh played for the Punjab Police. His aunt is former India captain Rajbir Kaur, and is married to former Olympian Gurmail Singh. Jugraj Singh, arguably India’s greatest drag-flicker, is his uncle. With such pedigree, Hardik was almost destined to take up the sport. “He was always very talented,” said Gurdeep Singh, coach at Punjab Institute of Sports’ Mohali academy. “He came to us in Grade 6 and stayed with us for three years. He had tried out for the position of left-in, but we brought him into the midfield. He was a quick learner and started competing with his seniors.”



Frustrated



Hardik also moved to Surjit Academy, where he still trains when back home. Hardik’s rise through the junior India ranks was also swift. He was part of the core group for the 2016 Junior World Cup but didn’t get to play, being one of the youngest in the group. Missing out on the opportunity to play a World Cup was disappointing, and it was followed by a “tough and frustrating” period. “I struggled a lot because after the junior team, I was out for a year,” Hardik said. “I played only one tournament, in Australia, with the development team. Then I played domestic hockey. It was a long wait and struggle to make the senior debut.”



Hardik got his big break — though he had made his debut in a friendly — in October, at the Asian Champions Trophy. His first big match was against Pakistan, but Hardik enjoyed pressure. “I feel playing in pressure situations helps us challenge ourselves and makes us realise our worth. It gives confidence,” he added.



He stood out in his debut tournament. “He has speed, he has good skill. He was probably one of the best midfielders at the Asian Champions Trophy,” said India’s tactical coach Chris Ciriello.



That performance ensured that his second tournament would be the World Cup. Hardik’s versatility in the midfield, especially his comfort playing in the centre, played a big role in his selection. But finding his name in the squad “surprised” the youngster. What was his grandfather’s reaction? “He was very happy,” said Hardik.



