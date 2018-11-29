Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: India biggest ever win against South Africa

Published on Thursday, 29 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 65
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

India has made a dream start to their World Cup campaign by steamrolling South Africa 5-0.  It is the biggest ever win for India against South Africa.



Previously, India beat South Africa 4-0 in Brisbane Hockey Australia Cup (1996) and in a Test match played in New Delhi (2012).

Till date India has played 43 matches against the Springboks. The FIH site shows it only 13 matches between India and South Africa, as they maintain records since 2012 only.

The Proteas have won in Test matches besides Sydney Challenge Cup (2004) and London Olympics (2012) wooden spoon match against India. Here are the statistical highlights:

India

Particulars

South  Africa

43

Total

43

26

Wins

8

9

Drawn

9

111

Goals  Scored

69

In  World Cup

5

Total

5

2

Wins

0

3

Drawn

3

12

Goals  Scored

6

 Top 5 wins of India against South Africa

Score

Year

Place

Tournament

Match

5-0

2018

Bhubaneswar

World Cup

Pool Match

4-0

2012

New Delhi

Test-Series

1st Test

4-0

1996

Brisbane

HA-Challenge

League Match

7-4

2011

Johannesburg

Champions C.

Pool Match

5-2

2014

Glasgow

Commonwealth G.

Pool Match

