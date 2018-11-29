Stats Speak: India biggest ever win against South Africa
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar)
India has made a dream start to their World Cup campaign by steamrolling South Africa 5-0. It is the biggest ever win for India against South Africa.
Previously, India beat South Africa 4-0 in Brisbane Hockey Australia Cup (1996) and in a Test match played in New Delhi (2012).
Till date India has played 43 matches against the Springboks. The FIH site shows it only 13 matches between India and South Africa, as they maintain records since 2012 only.
The Proteas have won in Test matches besides Sydney Challenge Cup (2004) and London Olympics (2012) wooden spoon match against India. Here are the statistical highlights:
|
India
|
Particulars
|
South Africa
|
43
|
Total
|
43
|
26
|
Wins
|
8
|
9
|
Drawn
|
9
|
111
|
Goals Scored
|
69
|
In World Cup
|
5
|
Total
|
5
|
2
|
Wins
|
0
|
3
|
Drawn
|
3
|
12
|
Goals Scored
|
6
Top 5 wins of India against South Africa
|
Score
|
Year
|
Place
|
Tournament
|
Match
|
5-0
|
2018
|
Bhubaneswar
|
World Cup
|
Pool Match
|
4-0
|
2012
|
New Delhi
|
Test-Series
|
1st Test
|
4-0
|
1996
|
Brisbane
|
HA-Challenge
|
League Match
|
7-4
|
2011
|
Johannesburg
|
Champions C.
|
Pool Match
|
5-2
|
2014
|
Glasgow
|
Commonwealth G.
|
Pool Match
