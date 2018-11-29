By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar)



India has made a dream start to their World Cup campaign by steamrolling South Africa 5-0. It is the biggest ever win for India against South Africa.





Previously, India beat South Africa 4-0 in Brisbane Hockey Australia Cup (1996) and in a Test match played in New Delhi (2012).



Till date India has played 43 matches against the Springboks. The FIH site shows it only 13 matches between India and South Africa, as they maintain records since 2012 only.



The Proteas have won in Test matches besides Sydney Challenge Cup (2004) and London Olympics (2012) wooden spoon match against India. Here are the statistical highlights:

India Particulars South Africa 43 Total 43 26 Wins 8 9 Drawn 9 111 Goals Scored 69 In World Cup 5 Total 5 2 Wins 0 3 Drawn 3 12 Goals Scored 6

Top 5 wins of India against South Africa

Score Year Place Tournament Match 5-0 2018 Bhubaneswar World Cup Pool Match 4-0 2012 New Delhi Test-Series 1st Test 4-0 1996 Brisbane HA-Challenge League Match 7-4 2011 Johannesburg Champions C. Pool Match 5-2 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth G. Pool Match

