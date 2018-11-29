

© : Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



KHC Dragons Felix Denayer said Belgium will analyse how they can become more effective in front of goal as they found Canada tough nut to crack in the opening game of the men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.





The red lions were outstanding in the first quarter of the opener, taking an early lead thanks to third minute goal from Denayer before Thomas Briels had a goal ruled out by the video umpire.

Oranje-Rood’s Briels was not to be denied though, firing home a brilliant half volley mid-way through the second quarter, with Arthur Van Doren the supplier.



While Belgium were dominant in the first two periods, Canada grew in stature as the game progressed and really hit form in the fourth quarter, enjoying a period of sustained pressure before Mark Pearson reduced the deficit when he forced home from close range.



However, the Belgians remained composed in the latter stages to get their campaign off to a winning start.



“We started pretty well, especially knowing it was the first match of the World Cup so there were a few nerves”, said Belgium goal-scorer Felix Denayer after the match.



“Leading 2-0 at half time, we really wanted to push through and get a few more goals but Canada did pretty well. We got a [yellow] card in the fourth quarter and Canada got the goal so we had to control the game, which we did well. We had something like 16 shots on goal and six corners, so we will analyse that and see where we can get some more goals from.”



In game two, India got the best of South Africa 5-0 to start their tournament on a high.



Speaking after the match, India Head Coach Harendra Singh said: “I am pleased that we got a clean match sheet, a ‘zero’ against India. That is a positive sign. My main defence is all eleven players, it is not [just] the defenders, [but also] the midfielders and the strikers. They knew what to do, and at the right time in the right positions they snatched the ball away, even in our circle.”



“I’m very disappointed”, said South Africa captain Tim Drummond. “We thought we could come here and get a result and put in a positive performance so naturally we are disappointed, but I know the strength of this group and we can grow and learn from these tough experiences.”



The competition continues on Thursday with Pool A taking centre stage. Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina face a Spain team packed with flair in what promised to be a thrilling encounter before the Black Sticks of New Zealand go head-to-head with France.



Euro Hockey League media release