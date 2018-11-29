Canada puts on a brave performance



Y.B. Sarangi





BHUBANESWAR, 28/11/2018: Belgium players celebrate after scoring against Canada in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Belgium overcame Canada’s spirited resistance to eke out a slim 2-1 victory in the opening Pool C match of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.





While Belgium will value the full points to start its campaign on a positive note, Canada will take heart from its brave performance.



Belgium baffled Canada with an entertaining show of high-speed hockey and innovative circle penetration.



Early lead



Functioning like an efficient, well-oiled machine, the Belgians stepped on the pedal from the whistle and earned the lead in the third minute. Arthur van Doren’s slapshot from outside the circle was crisply deflected in by Felix Denayer.



Despite being under pressure, Canada used the video referral wisely to get another Belgian goal disallowed in the 12th minute.



The second quarter was no different except for a couple of potential threats by Canada, through Keegan Pereira-led counter-attacks.



Belgium maintained its stranglehold and produced a penalty corner in the 20th minute, but Loick Luyparet’s shot was blocked beautifully by the Canadian ’keeper Antoni Kindler. Luyparet’s second attempt from a rebound also went in vain.



The Europeans doubled the lead when van Doren’s creative pass from outside the penalty area was hammered in by captain Thomas Briels.



Kindler’s heroics



Belgium was short on intensity but applied pressure to earn three more short corners in the penultimate period. However, Kindler stood out with his great anticipation and superb reflex to thwart any further damage.



Canada executed its plan well in the final quarter by shrinking the gaps and being smart on counter-attacks.



It scored off its second penalty corner when Mark Pearson tapped it in on his second attempt following a variation.



Belgium’s repeated raids didn’t bear fruit.



The result: Belgium 2 (Felix Denayer 3, Thomas Briels 22) bt Canada 1 (Mark Pearson 48).



The Hindu