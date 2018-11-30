



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a four-year partnership agreement with Dream11, India’s biggest sports game. Over the 2019-2022 cycle, Dream11 will develop and operate the official fantasy games relating to all FIH events that include:





FIH Pro League (2019-22)

FIH Series Finals (2019 and 2021)

Olympic Qualifiers Men & Women (2019)

Junior World Cups Men & Women (2021)

World Cups Men & Women (2022)



This global partnership kick-started at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. This is the first time in its history that FIH has associated with a fantasy game platform for hockey matches. Hockey fans will get the unique opportunity to select their fantasy hockey teams, for all FIH global matches.



Announcing the partnership, FIH CEO, Thierry Weil said: “I’m very pleased that Dream11 is a Global Partner of FIH for the men’s World Cup and will deliver the official fantasy game for the next 4 years. This deal will help engage more people with hockey, in particular the current 45 million gamers on the Dream11 platform.”



Commenting on the partnership, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream11 said: “We are happy to be the global Official Fantasy Game of FIH. The FIH Dream11 partnership marks the launch of a new sport on Dream11 and also the beginning of fantasy field hockey on a global scale. The partnership will encourage hockey fans to further popularise hockey and encourage fans to deeply engage with the sport thereby increasing participation and viewership. This is a great opportunity to increase hockey consumption driven by Dream11 users.”



FIH site