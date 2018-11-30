LAHORE - Pakistan Army continued its winning spree in the National Women Hockey Championship with 2-0 win over spirited Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HECP) here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.





Quality hockey matches were witnessed as all the four teams registered deserving victories compared to previous day’s results, when dozens of goals were scored by departmental teams against their respective provincial teams. It was a lucky day for Sindh teams as Sindh White routed Islamabad 4-0 and Sindh Colours edged Balochistan 1-0. The Punjab Colours beat sister team Whites 2-0.



Army went closer to top their respective pool by edging past HECP in a match, which produced a fine brand of hockey. Army girls, coached by former Pakistan captain and Olympian M Usman, kept students under pressure with lively moves and smart distribution of passes. Mahajabeen and Fakhra scored one goal apiece from the winning side.



Sindh White rode on a hat-trick from Alisha, scored a firm over Islamabad. Mishal was the other goal getter. Sindh Colours were stretched to full length before striking a narrow 1-0 margin win over Balochistan. Punjab Colours survived some anxious moments before beating sister team Punjab Whites by 2-0.



