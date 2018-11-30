



LAHORE: Thursday saw better contested games during the 30th Pakistan National Women’s Hockey Championships here at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.





Punjab Colours didn’t have an easy sailing against their junior string Punjab Whites. The Whites put up a good fight against the strongest regional side of this event and only went down 0-2.



Sindh Colours also had to struggle to get past Balochistan 1-0.



In a vital clash of Pool B, Pakistan Army faced Higher Education Commission. The HEC, who had upset Pakistan Railways, put up a good show against their experienced opponents but Army were the deserving 2-0 winners.



In the last match of the day, Sindh Whites riding on Alisha’s brilliant first half hat trick had an easy 4-0 win over Islamabad.



Results:



Punjab Colours beat Punjab Whites 2-0

Sindh Colours beat Balochistan 1-0

Army beat HEC 2-0

Sindh Whites beat Islamabad 4-0



