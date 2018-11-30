



World number six and Commonwealth games gold medallist New Zealand have announced their women's squad for 2019. This year will witness first of its kind home and away international league FIH Pro League that starts on January 19. The six-month long event will witness the Black Sticks taking on some of the best teams in Hockey.





Former Australia International Mark Hager will continue to coach the Black Sticks women with Sean Dancer continuing as his deputy.



The squad is a mix of youth and experience as three uncapped players have been added to the squad while Stacey Michelsen is the most capped player for the Black Sticks.



New Zealand women's squad:



Leah Butt

Sam Charlton

Tarryn Davey

Frances Davies

Steph Dickins

Madison Doar

Shiloh Gloyn

Ella Gunson

Megan Hull

Kate Ivory

Alia Jaques

Tessa Jopp

Rose Keddell

Olivia Merry

Stacey Michelsen

Brooke Neal

Grace O’Hanlon

Kirsten Pearce

Brooke Roberts

Deanna Ritchie

Sally Rutherford

Olivia Shannon

Kelsey Smith

Liz Thompson

Lulu Tuilotolava



