Black Sticks women reveal their squad for FIH Pro League
World number six and Commonwealth games gold medallist New Zealand have announced their women's squad for 2019. This year will witness first of its kind home and away international league FIH Pro League that starts on January 19. The six-month long event will witness the Black Sticks taking on some of the best teams in Hockey.
Former Australia International Mark Hager will continue to coach the Black Sticks women with Sean Dancer continuing as his deputy.
The squad is a mix of youth and experience as three uncapped players have been added to the squad while Stacey Michelsen is the most capped player for the Black Sticks.
New Zealand women's squad:
Leah Butt
Sam Charlton
Tarryn Davey
Frances Davies
Steph Dickins
Madison Doar
Shiloh Gloyn
Ella Gunson
Megan Hull
Kate Ivory
Alia Jaques
Tessa Jopp
Rose Keddell
Olivia Merry
Stacey Michelsen
Brooke Neal
Grace O’Hanlon
Kirsten Pearce
Brooke Roberts
Deanna Ritchie
Sally Rutherford
Olivia Shannon
Kelsey Smith
Liz Thompson
Lulu Tuilotolava
