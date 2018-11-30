



New Zealand have announced their men's squad for 2019. The year marks a new phase for Hockey as FIH launches the FIH Pro League on January 19 and the Black Sticks would look to field their best combination in the six-month long tournament.





Former Black sticks midfielder Darren Smith will continue to coach the men's side with Bryce Collins as his deputy.



Defender Shea McAleese is the most experienced player in the 25 member squad announced by the Black Sticks.



New Zealand men's squad:



George Enersen

Richard Joyce

Devon Manchester

Shea McAleese

Dane Lett

Blair Tarrant

Cory Bennett

Brad Read

David Brydon

Kane Russell

Arun Panchia

Nic Woods

Aidan Sarikaya

Marcus Child

Harry Miskimmin

Hayden Phillips

Mac Wilcox

Hugo Inglis

George Muir

Dominic Newman

Sam Lane

Stephen Jenness

Jared Panchia

Dylan Thomas

Nick Ross



