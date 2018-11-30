Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks men announce their squad for FIH Pro League

Published on Friday, 30 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 9
New Zealand have announced their men's squad for 2019. The year marks a new phase for Hockey as FIH launches the FIH Pro League on January 19 and the Black Sticks would look to field their best combination in the six-month long tournament.



Former Black sticks midfielder Darren Smith will continue to coach the men's side with Bryce Collins as his deputy.

Defender Shea McAleese is the most experienced player in the 25 member squad announced by the Black Sticks.

New Zealand men's squad:

George Enersen
Richard Joyce
Devon Manchester
Shea McAleese
Dane Lett
Blair Tarrant
Cory Bennett
Brad Read
David Brydon
Kane Russell
Arun Panchia
Nic Woods
Aidan Sarikaya
Marcus Child
Harry Miskimmin
Hayden Phillips
Mac Wilcox
Hugo Inglis
George Muir
Dominic Newman
Sam Lane
Stephen Jenness
Jared Panchia
Dylan Thomas
Nick Ross

