

Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. - The No. 12 U.S. Women's National Team looked to finish the series strong against No. 13 Belgium on Thursday night in the dome at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Scoreless at halftime, USA scored first but Belgium answered with four of their own to take the series and game, 4-1.





USA dominated the first few minutes of play, successfully keeping the ball above the 50-yard line with their defensive press. In the third minute, Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) collected a free hit outside Belgium's circle quickly and sent the ball in to a diving goalkeeper Elena Sotgiu for the save. Following this, Belgium turned up their tempo breaking into the USA defensive end several times. USA would keep knocking, and an opportunity presented itself in the 10th minute. Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) sent a ball from the midfield to a cutting Sharkey who dumps it back to Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) whose backhand shot is saved by Sotgiu. Two minutes following, Belgium would have a lone shot on USA goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) that would go just wide. Time would tick down with Belgium looking to score, but USA remained strong on defense to keep the score deadlocked at zero.



At the start of the second quarter, both teams were on a mission to open up the scoring. Belgium had a close chance in the 18th minute when they built up play down the right side, got in the circle and send a cross that went between the legs of Ambre Ballenghien. In the 21st minute, USA earned their first penalty corner of the game after Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) was able to find a Belgium foot. The straight shot by Sharkey was saved by Belgium's goalkeeper Sotgui but inserter Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.) was on the rebound but unable to find the back of the goal. Belgium tried to keep momentum going with several shots but USA's goalkeeper Jecko turned them away. With 30 seconds left in the half, Belgium requested a video referral looking for a foot in USA's defensive circle. The call would be inconclusive, and no penalty corner was awarded. The score at halftime would stand at 0-0.





Image Taken by Mark Palczewski



The second half proved to be full of excitement for both teams in the scoring column. Six minutes into the half Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) found Grega inside the circle who passed the ball on to Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) who turned and finished into the goal for the first score of the night. Within the same minute, Belgium earned a penalty corner after the ball hit a foot in the USA circle. The Red Panthers would find the equalizer as the initial drag was saved by USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), but the rebound was picked up by Alexia ‘T Serstevens and slipped into the near post. Belgium didn't let up and earned another penalty corner in the 40th minute. This attempt was mis-trapped but Belgium kept possession, sent the ball to the right and Pauline Leclef ripped a hard shot toward the left post but Bing made the save. Continuing to pressure, Belgium converted in the 43rd minute when Alix Gerniers used a quick breakout on the left side to eliminate a USA defender a bury a hard backhand into the corner of the goal. This go-ahead goal shifted momentum a bit as Belgium kept up the pressure but USA showed resilience to keep fighting and earned a penalty corner a minute later. Sharkey's straight shot was saved by Belgium's goalkeeper Sotgiu stick. When the buzzer sounded Belgium held a 2-1 lead.



USA was on the hunt in the final frame to find the equalizer. Belgium had other plans, and within a two minutes span tallied two more goals. The first came a picked up ball in the middle of the field was passed to Leclef whose backhand shot toward was tipped in on the far post by Joanne Peeters. The second came off a similar play when Jill Boon's shot to the far post was tipped in by Ballenghien. The scoring chances were limited for USA as Belgium tightened up on defense. Some grit was present for USA in the final minutes of play when Sharkey worked the ball up the left side into the corner and sent the ball to Grega waiting on the far post. She was unable to collect it, and the call was blown coming out. Belgium would run out the time high in their attacking end was the final score stood 4-1 in favor of the Red Panthers.



The two teams ended the series with another friendly round of five shootouts.



A special noteworthy accomplishment in tonight's contest was that USWNT mid-fielder Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) played in her 50th international competition for USA.



Next, the U.S. Women's National Team will travel to Corboda, Argentina for their first FIH Pro League game on February 2, 2019. Next they will open up home competition when they host The Netherlands at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. on February 16. Member Only Bundle Tickets are now on sale.



USFHA media release