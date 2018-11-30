Fernandes rates India forwards higher than ‘Shahid-Iqbal-Fernandes’ of 80s





Forwards Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay made their presence felt in the opener against South Africa. file



It’s not often that the Indian team has a collectively good game. This year, India have had too many unfavourable results and they have faced criticism from all over — be it the federation, the media or the fans. Their defence has been panned for conceding soft goals, but it’s the forward-line that has borne the brunt for missing chances in key matches. The frustration of losing too many times despite dominating the matches has even led to the team’s coaches openly criticising the forwards.





After India’s goalless draw against Malaysia at the Asian Champions Trophy, coach Harendra Singh criticised the Indian strikers, saying “things will not come on a platter every time”. To make matters worse, constant comparisons are made with India’s star forwards of yesteryears. Hockey fans and current team’s critics reminisce about the former players’ dribbling runs with the ball, their dodging skills or “lethal finishing”.



In India’s World Cup opener, the forwards must have been under huge pressure but they stood up to give India a flying start. All five Indian goals came from the forwards — Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay. India’s performance even impressed former India forward Merwyn Fernandes, one of the mainstays in the Indian team in the 1980s. Fernandes even said that he had “always wished to see the Indian forwards play like this”.



Opportunistic scorers



“I have to say this, in the current Indian team, all the forwards look capable of scoring goals,” said Fernandes. Despite being a part of India’s famed forward-line of the 1980s, with Zafar Iqbal and Mohammed Shahid as his co-strikers, Fernandes said that not many of his teammates were good finishers. “Zafar was a good scorer, but Shahid and I were not good finishers. But in the current team, not only the forwards but also the midfielders look capable of scoring goals,” he added.

“We weren’t opportunistic like the current players. The way these players dive around to make deflections, we didn’t do that,” he added. “I like the fact that they take quick shots at goal. I always say that you don’t need to take a long swing when shooting at goal. There is not enough time and it has a surprise element to it. These players take quick tries from different positions, those flicks and pushes at goal… it is good to watch.”



Defending wins tournaments



Fernandes also praised the current forwards for their defensive abilities. The modern game has become fast and complex and requires every player to carry out different duties. Most importantly, all 11 players must defend, because it is “impossible to defend without a solid first line”, Ireland goalkeeper David Harte said.



Fernandes said the current forward-line’s “defending was unbelievable”, adding that the forwards of his time did not defend. “We were bad at defending, especially Shahid and me, we were horrible,” Fernandes said. “But it’s so refreshing to see the current forwards -- when they lose the ball, they sprint back. When the opposition starts an attack, they are already in position. These are basic things but make a big difference. If we had been this good at defending, we would have won…” Fernandes broke off in mid-sentence, imagining what could have been.



At the 1986 World Cup, Shahid was declared the tournament’s best player. Yet, India had finished last. “Exactly,” Fernandes said when reminded of this.



Good chemistry



Despite the defensive frailties, Fernandes was part of an attacking line that was known for its great understanding. He said there were not too many changes made during his time, which helped in developing understanding. In contrast, India have fielded 21 different forwards since 2014. Even Sardar Singh was designated as a forward in the 2016 Rio Olympics.



“Yes, these are too many changes,” he said. “But these players are good learners; they learn quickly (to play together). (On Wednesday) They were creating good space, linking up well; there were lovely layovers, one-touch passes. It was lovely to watch.”



Fernandes added that from the understanding displayed in the South Africa match, this combination looked settled. “For long, I had wanted to see the Indian team play like this,” Fernandes said.



There is little doubt that India’s attacking capabilities have improved significantly. In the last two years, the number of India’s circle entries and attempts in almost every tournament has been at par with the top teams. India, though, have been constantly let down by their finishing. The start in Bhubaneswar has been promising but tougher opponents, with better defences, await India next.



The Tribune