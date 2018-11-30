By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: Malaysia had their third feel of the Kalinga artificial pitch yesterday, and the consensus was that it plays heavy.





It’s so heavy that the players had to adapt fast, especially the penalty corner push-out which is normally done by Firhan Ashaari and Marhan Jalil.



The Malaysian Tigers are in Group D of the World Cup with the Netherlands, Germany and Pakistan — and their opening match is against the Dutch on Dec 1.



“The stadium, as well as the facilities, are very good and up to date.



“However, the pitch is very heavy and it is not only a problem for us to adapt to, but all the teams will face the same problem.



“However, after three sessions at the Kalinga stadium, I believe the players have gotten used to the pitch conditions,” said team manager Stephen van Huizen.



The stadium can seat 15,000 fans and was packed to the brim when India played South Africa on Wednesday.



India won 5-0 while in the other match, Belgium edged Canada 2-1.



Yesterday, the national players underwent penalty corner drills as well as loosened their muscles, while waiting for the crunch opener.



On fan support, goalkeeper S. Kumar hopes India will be behind Malaysia.



“Malaysia and India have a very good relationship in hockey, and when we play the Netherlands, I hope the fans will turn up in numbers and support us.



“We need every help we can get to force an upset against the mighty Dutch," said Kumar.



New Straits Times