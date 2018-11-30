By By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: “For sure we will be in for a tough time against the World No 4, as everybody (including coach Roelant Oltmans and the International Hockey Federation) have cast them as the early favourites to win the World Cup.





That is the reply from midfielder Mohd Fitri Saari on Malaysia’s opening World Cup match against the Netherlands tomorrow.



“But we have our own plans as laid out by our coaches.



“Firstly, there is the element of surprise for a win or a draw.



“And if we can’t get the better of them, we need to make sure the margin of defeat is not too big,” said Fitri.



This is because the Malaysian Tigers’ main target for points in Group D is to beat Pakistan and qualify for the next stage.



The other team in Malaysia’s group are Germany, who are heavyweights, no less.



The Germans also trained at the Kalinga stadium yesterday, but it was a quick 30 minutes before coach Stefan Kermas’ men packed up.



They only trained on penalty corner set-pieces, and warmed down before making a quick and unexpected exit before the video and cameramen could film them.



Malaysia will play Germany last, and by then, the Tigers should know their fate in the World Cup.



The world meet in Bhubaneswar has 16 teams in four groups, and the top teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.



The second and third placed teams will get involved in a crossover to decide the other four quarter-finals.



And the four teams who finish last in their group will pack their bags earlier and head home — there are no playoffs for them.



New Straits Times