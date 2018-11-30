No more a top-three affair, says Middleton



Y.B. Sarangi





England's Barry Middleton. File Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt



When England takes on China in its opening Pool B match here on Friday, 34-year-old Barry Middleton will achieve a rare feat of being the only player from the country to participate in four editions of the event. Middleton, who made his international debut in 2003, feels that the love for the sport has kept him going.





“I love it. I enjoy playing, I like challenging myself personally and with the team. Personally for me, (it’s) planning and getting better every day, working hard and push my body to its limits,” Middleton told The Hindu on Thursday.



“I am still a coached player. Our preparation has been good. It’s nice to be here before a few days. We just want to get going.”



In the last 15 years, the biggest source of pleasure for Middleton has been the increase in the level of competition.



“The rules have changed. Things have become better and quicker. The self-pass rule (for example) has made the sport more exciting. The big thing I like is it’s not just the top-three (nations) now,” said Middleton.



The Hindu