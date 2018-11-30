By Micil Glennon





Ireland hockey players Jonny Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh



They may have waited 28 years but Ireland are back at the World Cup and determined to "defy the odds".





It is only the third time that the Green Machine, now ranked 10th in the world, have made the finals, with previous appearances coming in 1990 and 1978, finishing in 12th on both occasions.



A 1-0 win over New Zealand – their first ever victory over the Blacksticks – in October sealed their place in the showpiece tournament, which takes place in Bhubaneswar, India from 28 November to 16 December.



Alexander Cox’s side find themselves in Pool B alongside the world’s number one side, Australia, China (ranked 17th) and England (7th).



They open their campaign on Friday morning (11.30am) against the Aussies but experienced defender Jonny Bell says that this Ireland team is ready for the challenge.



"We’ve shown in the past, that with our minimal resources, we can still beat teams ranked higher than us," the Lisnagarvey player told RTÉ Sport.



"We’ve done that to qualify for the Olympic Games, for this World Cup.



"Our team is constantly about defying the odds, circling the wagons and putting in massive performances."



On the subject of massive performances, Ireland have a tough act to follow.



Just last August the women’s team defied the odds themselves, reaching the World Cup final and exposing the sport to new audiences along the way.







Bell doesn’t believe that the run that Katie Mullan-captained side went on in London puts any extra pressure on the men’s team.



Instead the 153-times capped back reckons that the challenge is to display the same spirit that gave the country such as boost during the summer.



"I don’t think [the women’s success] would skew [the public’s expectation].



"It just brings that added attention to hockey, which is fantastic and has really increased the profile of hockey in Ireland.



"We, as a hockey community, need to capitalise on that. Hopefully now the men’s team, we can go out and back up what the girls did in London and give a really good showing."



Bell, an environmental planner, admits that his side are "essentially amateurs" competing against teams on "full-time programmes".



With that in mind, the goal is simple: navigate out of the pool and see how things go from there.



Avoiding bottom place achieves the first target but that’s not to say that the Aussies, the reigning champions, won't be in for a game.



"When you are playing against different opposition you will do video analysis and set yourself up tactically in a particular way to defend and to try and negate the strength that the opposition has," he says.



"Defensively, we are a strong unit right across the pitch. We try to build on that and use our counter attack. We have a very good drag-flicker, a very good penalty-corner set piece that I think can rival any in the world.



"We’ve a very strong deep defence and we’ve a lot of speed on the counter attack."



The foundation of that defence is goalkeeper David Harte, holder of 212 caps and currently playing with Kampong in Holland.







"He’s a world class player," says Cox of the 30-year-old Cork man.



"He was twice voted as best goalkeeper in the world.



"I think he’s [still] the best goalkeeper in the world. His experience at international and club level is massive and the opposition is, let’s say, afraid of him.



"He is really important for our team and our way of playing. First of all we need to defend well.



"That’s our main task also at the World Cup, and when you have a great goalkeeper that helps."



It’s a verdict that midfielder Daragh Walsh agrees with.



"As a goalkeeper one of the most important things is just being a loud voice and an organiser on the pitch.



"And that he is, just filling you with confidence in behind that even if you do make a few mistakes most likely he’s going to sweep it up and make a save and that’s brilliant for us.



"As captain as well he’s a fantastic leader."



Ireland arrived in India on Saturday having had mixed results in a World Cup warm-up tournament in Valencia.



Two defeats to the Netherlands and one to hosts Spain were bookended by a double over England, the last of which came via a shootout.



Their final group game comes against England and Walsh knows qualification could hinge on that result.



"It’s certainly going to be a huge game, it’s the final group game so it could be a decider," he said.



"Playing against any English team you’re probably up for it more than most."



"I’ve played them [a few times] and it’s always been tight so it’s a game we’re really looking forward to."



Ireland will be hoping that they beat China and other results go their way so that it doesn’t come down to a must-win clash in the final day.



"We need to avoid that bottom place in the pool where we’d be automatically eliminated," says Bell.



"We need to be targeting that quarter-final. If we can make a quarter-final, who knows what can happen?"



Fixtures



Ireland v Australia Friday, 30 November, 11.30am, BT Sport 1.

Ireland v China, Tuesday, 4 December, 13.30pm, BT Sport 1.

Ireland v England, Friday, 7 December, 13.30pm, BT Sport 1.



RTE Sports