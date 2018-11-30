

Stephen Jenness scored the match-clinching goal for the Black Sticks in their Hockey World Cup opener. (File photo) JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men have opened their Hockey World Cup campaign in India with a victory over France.





Kane Russell and Stephen Jenness provided the goals as World No 7 New Zealand held off 20th-ranked France 2-1 in Bhubaneswar, India on Thursday (Friday NZ Time) to open Pool A play and join Argentina, 4-3 winners over Spain, on three points.



It was an eventful first half for the handlebar-moustached Russell as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute, then being shown a green card in the 29th minute and forced to sit out for two minutes.



Russell used his speed on the right side to get to the end-line, then cut back and unleashed a tomahawk shot past French goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry.



Man-of-the-match Jenness gave New Zealand to a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute, blasting a shot past Thieffry from just inside the circle.



France got within a goal in the 59th minute through captain Victor Charlet from a well-placed penalty corner drag-flick but could not find an equalising goal in the final 90 seconds despite pulling Thieffry and getting an extra attacker on the field.



Darren Smith's side faces Argentina on Monday (2.30am Tuesday NZT) and Spain next Thursday (12.30am Friday NZT), with a top-three finish in the pool good enough to move them onto the crossover knockout round, while winning the pool would put them directly into the quarterfinals.



New Zealand 2 (Kane Russell, Stephen Jenness)

France 1 (Victor Charlet).

1Q: 0-0, HT: 1-0, 3Q: 1-0



Stuff