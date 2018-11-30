

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Olympic champions Argentina and New Zealand’s Black Sticks both claimed victories on the second day of action at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, overcoming strong Pool A challenges from Spain and France respectively.





The day’s opening match exploded into life from the very beginning, with Argentina and Spain sharing five goals in the opening quarter. Spain’s Red Sticks lead twice thanks to strikes from Enrique Gonzalez and Josep Romeu with Argentina’s Agustin Mazzilli twice levelling the scores, before Mannheimer HC’s Gonzalo Peillat rattled a penalty corner drag-flick between the legs of Club Egara goalkeeper Quico Cortes to give Argentina a 3-2 lead.



Following a goal-less second quarter, Spain restored parity against the Olympic champions five minutes into the third quarter through Vincenc Ruiz, who fired into the roof of the Argentine goal a split-second after a shot had rebounded off the post.



The scoring in a remarkable game was completed by Peillat, who netted his second with a ferocious penalty corner effort to give Los Leones a hard-earned victory over a Spain side that had excelled.



Speaking after the match, Lucas Vila – another Mannheimer HC man – was pleased that his side had made a winning start to their title challenge here in Bhubaneswar.



“The first half was a bit crazy with a lot of goals, both against and also for us, but in the end, it was a win and it was what we needed, to start the competition in a good way”, said the 32-year-old Olympic gold medallist. “We needed to defend our circle better. We tried to do it today but couldn’t do it in the best way, but at least we could score more than them.”



The second match was another close encounter, with 20th ranked France giving 8th ranked New Zealand a real run for their money. The first quarter was evenly contested, but the Black Sticks opened the scoring in the first minute of the second quarter thanks to an open play strike from Royal Leopold’s Kane Russell, edging his side ahead against a French side that gave a very good account of themselves throughout.



The key moment arrived four minutes from the end of the contest when Player of the Match Stephen Jenness smashed home from a tight angle to effectively seal victory for the Black Sticks.



France pulled a goal back in the final minute thanks to a penalty corner rocket from Waterlook Ducks’ Victor Charlet, but New Zealand controlled the dying seconds to claim all three points.



On Friday, Australia face Ireland while England take on China. Ireland head coach – and SV Kampong boss – Alexander Cox expressed his thoughts ahead of the clash with the Kookaburras, stating: “They're number one in the world so we know it's going to be tough game.



“We are going out there looking for a result and will give it our all. It's a privilege to play here in India and we're looking forward to getting our tournament started.”



Euro Hockey League media release