Spain comes off second best despite playing with verve



Y.B. Sarangi





Playing his part: Agustin Mazilli, left, contributed to Argentina’s win with two goals. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Olympic champion Argentina relied on Agustin Mazilli and Gonzalo Peillat’s braces to rally twice and record an exciting 4-3 win over a formidable Spain in the opening Pool A match of the Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.





The contest, featuring six players from both sides appearing in their fourth World Cup and one, Matias Paredes, playing his fifth, had a thrilling start as the opening quarter produced five goals.



Lovely goals



Free-flowing hockey kept the spectators engaged as Spain attacked in unison from the left and stunned Argentina in the third minute through Enrique Gonzalez’s lovely goal off an Alvaro Iglesias pass, following an exchange inside the circle. Argentina answered back in no time with Mazilli brilliantly deflecting Juan Lopez’s cross.



Spain again went up through Josep Romeu’s penalty corner conversion from a smart variation. He found a diagonal angle to launch his rasping shot along the ground.



The Latin Americans fought back in style, pumping in two goals — Mazilli’s diving deflection and Peillat’s low short corner conversion — in the final minute of the quarter.



After a quiet second period, when both sides resorted to tight marking, the Europeans outwitted Argentina with a fast-paced plan to draw parity. Alvaro Iglesias’ reverse hit from the left rebounded off the post but Vicenc Ruiz hammered it in from the right.



Argentina, which focused on its defence by closing the gaps and retaining the ball, cut down Spain’s pace and wrested the lead through Peillat’s strike, which got deflected from a defender’s stick. Argentina remained unaffected even though Spain replaced its goalkeeper to press harder and the former was one man down towards the close.



The results: Pool A: Argentina 4 (Mazilli 4 and 15, Peillat 15 and 49) bt Spain 3 (Gonzalez 3, Romeu 14, Ruiz 35).



New Zealand 2 (Kane Russell 16, Stephen Jenness 56) bt France 1 (Victor Charlet 59).



